Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Just Got Our Attention

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.57. The company’s stock price has collected 9.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.68.

CIG currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 7.59M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went up by 9.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.84% and a quarterly performance of -0.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.89% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.61% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 9.15% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 27.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.42 for the present operating margin

+19.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.15. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.