Can Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Remain Competitive?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.72. The company’s stock price has collected 7.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/15/22 that Activists Adjust Campaigns for Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE :SU) Right Now?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SU is at 1.32.

SU currently public float of 1.36B and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SU was 5.20M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

SU stocks went up by 7.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.12% and a quarterly performance of 18.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for Suncor Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.11% for SU stocks with a simple moving average of 9.90% for the last 200 days.

SU Trading at 13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.99. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw 44.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.06 for the present operating margin

+39.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at +10.53. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.