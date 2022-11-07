Can Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Remain Competitive?

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock price has collected -16.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KSPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KSPN is at 0.63.

KSPN currently public float of 2.37M and currently shorts hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSPN was 810.45K shares.

KSPN’s Market Performance

KSPN stocks went down by -16.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.31% and a quarterly performance of -76.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.03% for Kaspien Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.32% for KSPN stocks with a simple moving average of -81.01% for the last 200 days.

KSPN Trading at -49.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.60%, as shares sank -38.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSPN fell by -16.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1511. In addition, Kaspien Holdings Inc. saw -91.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSPN

Equity return is now at value -202.20, with -32.70 for asset returns.