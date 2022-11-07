Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.56. The company’s stock price has collected -3.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that Caesars’ Sports-Betting Business Strengthens. What That Means for DraftKings.

Is It Worth Investing in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :CZR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CZR is at 2.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Caesars Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.46, which is $27.61 above the current price. CZR currently public float of 213.51M and currently shorts hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CZR was 4.06M shares.

CZR’s Market Performance

CZR stocks went down by -3.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.41% and a quarterly performance of -13.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for Caesars Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.44% for CZR stocks with a simple moving average of -23.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZR stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CZR in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $32 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CZR, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

CZR Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZR fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.96. In addition, Caesars Entertainment Inc. saw -54.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CZR starting from TOMICK DAVID P, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $38.39 back on Jun 17. After this action, TOMICK DAVID P now owns 5,800 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc., valued at $42,229 using the latest closing price.

KORNSTEIN DON R, the Director of Caesars Entertainment Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $38.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that KORNSTEIN DON R is holding 34,353 shares at $95,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.83 for the present operating margin

+39.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at -10.33. Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.