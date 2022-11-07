Buy or Sell Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) went up by 9.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SYTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 1.46.

SYTA currently public float of 32.98M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYTA was 2.68M shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stocks went up by 2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.08% and a quarterly performance of -83.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.06% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.65% for SYTA stocks with a simple moving average of -85.61% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -63.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares sank -56.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1390. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -96.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. Equity return is now at value -251.70, with -112.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.