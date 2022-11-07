Buy or Sell Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) went up by 13.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.90. The company’s stock price has collected 19.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kemper Corporation (NYSE :KMPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMPR is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Kemper Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.00, which is $5.16 above the current price. KMPR currently public float of 60.96M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMPR was 250.18K shares.

KMPR’s Market Performance

KMPR stocks went up by 19.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.47% and a quarterly performance of 25.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Kemper Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.19% for KMPR stocks with a simple moving average of 13.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KMPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $60 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMPR reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for KMPR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

KMPR Trading at 23.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +28.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPR rose by +19.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.79. In addition, Kemper Corporation saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPR starting from Parker Stuart B., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $42.55 back on Aug 04. After this action, Parker Stuart B. now owns 35,219 shares of Kemper Corporation, valued at $212,750 using the latest closing price.

GOREVIC JASON N, the Director of Kemper Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that GOREVIC JASON N is holding 12,139 shares at $129,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kemper Corporation stands at -2.08. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.