ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) went up by 10.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.87. The company's stock price has collected 4.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE :MT) Right Now?

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MT is at 1.91.

MT currently public float of 662.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MT was 2.84M shares.

MT’s Market Performance

MT stocks went up by 4.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.94% and a quarterly performance of -5.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for ArcelorMittal S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.97% for MT stocks with a simple moving average of -12.73% for the last 200 days.

MT Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.08. In addition, ArcelorMittal S.A. saw -26.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 17.90 for asset returns.