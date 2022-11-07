Aravive Inc. (ARAV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) went down by -13.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s stock price has collected 70.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ :ARAV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARAV is at 2.40.

ARAV currently public float of 17.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARAV was 589.93K shares.

ARAV’s Market Performance

ARAV stocks went up by 70.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 122.39% and a quarterly performance of 81.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.11% for Aravive Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 74.55% for ARAV stocks with a simple moving average of 37.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAV stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ARAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAV in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARAV reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ARAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

ARAV Trading at 98.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.87%, as shares surge +132.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +185.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAV rose by +70.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0884. In addition, Aravive Inc. saw -17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAV starting from Giaccia Amato, who sale 3,245 shares at the price of $3.22 back on Nov 30. After this action, Giaccia Amato now owns 990,246 shares of Aravive Inc., valued at $10,449 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-546.21 for the present operating margin

+86.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aravive Inc. stands at -526.08. Equity return is now at value -134.10, with -81.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.