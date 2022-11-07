AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) went up by 13.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.96. The company’s stock price has collected 8.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE :AU) Right Now?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AU is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.83, which is $3.87 above the current price. AU currently public float of 412.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AU was 2.96M shares.

AU’s Market Performance

AU stocks went up by 8.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.81% and a quarterly performance of -9.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.57% for AU stocks with a simple moving average of -16.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.23. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw -30.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 7.10 for asset returns.