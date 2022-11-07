Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went up by 4.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $191.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that 3 Chip Stocks That Could Face a Reckoning, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Analog Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $188.70, which is $43.62 above the current price. ADI currently public float of 509.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.50M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.42% and a quarterly performance of -17.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Analog Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.71% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of -7.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $140 based on the research report published on October 24th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

ADI Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.83. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw -17.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from DOLUCA TUNC, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $150.00 back on Oct 04. After this action, DOLUCA TUNC now owns 69,157 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $360,003 using the latest closing price.

DOLUCA TUNC, the Director of Analog Devices Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that DOLUCA TUNC is holding 70,157 shares at $360,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.16 for the present operating margin

+54.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +19.00. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.