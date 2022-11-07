Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) went up by 14.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.55. The company’s stock price has collected 16.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/21 that FDA Authorizes New Category of Covid-19 Test

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ :ADPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADPT is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.21, which is $3.32 above the current price. ADPT currently public float of 140.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADPT was 1.12M shares.

ADPT’s Market Performance

ADPT stocks went up by 16.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.25% and a quarterly performance of -23.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.23% for ADPT stocks with a simple moving average of -12.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADPT reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for ADPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ADPT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

ADPT Trading at 15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares surge +24.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT rose by +16.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation saw -68.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from SOOD NITIN, who sale 31,066 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Nov 01. After this action, SOOD NITIN now owns 114,505 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, valued at $248,528 using the latest closing price.

ADAMS R MARK, the Chief Operating Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, sale 2,284 shares at $7.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that ADAMS R MARK is holding 116,643 shares at $16,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.39 for the present operating margin

+59.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stands at -134.30. Equity return is now at value -39.90, with -25.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.