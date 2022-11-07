A Lesson to Learn: SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) went up by 20.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected 7.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPRC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SciSparc Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. SPRC currently public float of 3.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPRC was 3.52M shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC stocks went up by 7.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.27% and a quarterly performance of -20.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.82% for SciSparc Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.78% for SPRC stocks with a simple moving average of -50.89% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 39.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares surge +31.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +28.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9704. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -83.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.