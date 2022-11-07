A Lesson to Learn: Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) went down by -28.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $454.95. The company’s stock price has collected -38.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ :TEAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is at 0.91.

TEAM currently public float of 145.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEAM was 1.81M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM stocks went down by -38.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.23% and a quarterly performance of -55.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for Atlassian Corporation Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.62% for TEAM stocks with a simple moving average of -48.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $148 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEAM reach a price target of $147, previously predicting the price at $287. The rating they have provided for TEAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to TEAM, setting the target price at $257 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

TEAM Trading at -44.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares sank -45.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -38.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.14. In addition, Atlassian Corporation Plc saw -67.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,614 shares at the price of $174.38 back on Nov 03. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 335,946 shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc, valued at $1,502,148 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation Plc, sale 8,614 shares at $174.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 335,946 shares at $1,502,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Equity return is now at value -334.20, with -19.40 for asset returns.