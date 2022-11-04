We Analyzed the Future Direction of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW), Here is What We Found

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) went down by -16.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.94. The company’s stock price has collected -21.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE :WOW) Right Now?

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WOW is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for WideOpenWest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.64, which is $10.4 above the current price. WOW currently public float of 53.17M and currently shorts hold a 5.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOW was 505.05K shares.

WOW’s Market Performance

WOW stocks went down by -21.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.74% and a quarterly performance of -40.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for WideOpenWest Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.78% for WOW stocks with a simple moving average of -38.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOW

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOW reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for WOW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to WOW, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

WOW Trading at -25.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -16.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW fell by -21.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.35. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc. saw -47.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from Schena Don, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.29 back on Sep 13. After this action, Schena Don now owns 220,225 shares of WideOpenWest Inc., valued at $91,442 using the latest closing price.

Martin Donald Craig, the General Counsel and Secretary of WideOpenWest Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $18.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Martin Donald Craig is holding 330,208 shares at $413,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.66 for the present operating margin

+23.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for WideOpenWest Inc. stands at -9.45. Equity return is now at value 146.40, with 39.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.