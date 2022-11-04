We Analyzed the Future Direction of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), Here is What We Found

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) went up by 6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.20. The company’s stock price has collected 3.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE :WCN) Right Now?

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WCN is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Waste Connections Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.81, which is $55.05 above the current price. WCN currently public float of 256.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WCN was 1.08M shares.

WCN’s Market Performance

WCN stocks went up by 3.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.33% and a quarterly performance of 0.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Waste Connections Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.09% for WCN stocks with a simple moving average of 5.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $165 based on the research report published on October 25th of the current year 2022.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WCN reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for WCN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to WCN, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

WCN Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.73. In addition, Waste Connections Inc. saw 1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from Shea Patrick James, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $145.26 back on Sep 08. After this action, Shea Patrick James now owns 12,813 shares of Waste Connections Inc., valued at $1,016,806 using the latest closing price.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, the Director of Waste Connections Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $140.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J is holding 5,584 shares at $280,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.49 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc. stands at +10.05. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.