We Analyzed the Future Direction of Power Integrations Inc. (POWI), Here is What We Found

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) went down by -6.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.43. The company’s stock price has collected -4.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ :POWI) Right Now?

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POWI is at 1.08.

The average price from analysts is $73.17, which is $20.24 above the current price. POWI currently public float of 56.38M and currently shorts hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POWI was 439.59K shares.

POWI’s Market Performance

POWI stocks went down by -4.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.43% and a quarterly performance of -24.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Power Integrations Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.91% for POWI stocks with a simple moving average of -21.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for POWI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for POWI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $65 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POWI reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for POWI stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on February 07th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to POWI, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

POWI Trading at -8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWI fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.91. In addition, Power Integrations Inc. saw -33.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWI starting from Gupta Sunil, who sale 2,117 shares at the price of $77.91 back on Aug 25. After this action, Gupta Sunil now owns 35,888 shares of Power Integrations Inc., valued at $164,935 using the latest closing price.

BRATHWAITE NICHOLAS, the Director of Power Integrations Inc., sale 9,845 shares at $80.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BRATHWAITE NICHOLAS is holding 45,045 shares at $793,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWI

Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 19.70 for asset returns.