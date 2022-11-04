We Analyzed the Future Direction of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS), Here is What We Found

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) went down by -30.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected -45.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/11/21 that First High-School Education Stock Falls in Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE :FHS) Right Now?

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.28. FHS currently public float of 24.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FHS was 408.63K shares.

FHS’s Market Performance

FHS stocks went down by -45.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -63.78% and a quarterly performance of -75.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.13% for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.80% for FHS stocks with a simple moving average of -78.52% for the last 200 days.

FHS Trading at -63.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.07%, as shares sank -63.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHS fell by -45.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4776. In addition, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. saw -85.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+36.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. stands at +15.67. Equity return is now at value 46.60, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.