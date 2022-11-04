TIM S.A. (TIMB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) went up by 4.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.49. The company’s stock price has collected 9.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TIM S.A. (NYSE :TIMB) Right Now?

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TIMB is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for TIM S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.27, which is $3.25 above the current price. TIMB currently public float of 161.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIMB was 575.77K shares.

TIMB’s Market Performance

TIMB stocks went up by 9.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.81% and a quarterly performance of 10.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for TIM S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.05% for TIMB stocks with a simple moving average of 5.88% for the last 200 days.

TIMB Trading at 14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +15.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, TIM S.A. saw 16.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.