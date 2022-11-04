The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) went down by -12.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.75. The company’s stock price has collected -17.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VGFC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for The Very Good Food Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VGFC currently public float of 92.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGFC was 884.28K shares.

VGFC’s Market Performance

VGFC stocks went down by -17.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.42% and a quarterly performance of -60.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.36% for The Very Good Food Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.80% for VGFC stocks with a simple moving average of -71.05% for the last 200 days.

VGFC Trading at -34.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.02%, as shares sank -27.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGFC fell by -17.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1069. In addition, The Very Good Food Company Inc. saw -88.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VGFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.44 for the present operating margin

-84.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Very Good Food Company Inc. stands at -445.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.