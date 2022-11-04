The Chart for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) went down by -4.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected -24.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :APE) Right Now?

APE currently public float of 516.82M and currently shorts hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APE was 19.26M shares.

APE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.99% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.03% for APE stocks with a simple moving average of -55.67% for the last 200 days.

APE Trading at -54.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares sank -27.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE fell by -24.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0335. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw -72.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.