Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) went up by 10.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.54. The company’s stock price has collected 19.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/22 that Insurers Take Big Financial Hit From Hurricane Ian

Is It Worth Investing in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :RNR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNR is at 0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $173.00, which is -$7.35 below the current price. RNR currently public float of 42.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNR was 453.03K shares.

RNR’s Market Performance

RNR stocks went up by 19.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.27% and a quarterly performance of 41.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.39% for RNR stocks with a simple moving average of 21.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RNR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RNR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $162 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNR reach a price target of $192. The rating they have provided for RNR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RNR, setting the target price at $218 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

RNR Trading at 25.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +30.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNR rose by +19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.77. In addition, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNR starting from Gray Brian Gerald John, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $130.62 back on Aug 10. After this action, Gray Brian Gerald John now owns 23,621 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., valued at $979,650 using the latest closing price.

BUSHNELL DAVID C, the Director of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., sale 600 shares at $148.41 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that BUSHNELL DAVID C is holding 19,914 shares at $89,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. stands at -0.78. Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.