Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) went up by 7.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.22. The company’s stock price has collected 6.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PDCE) Right Now?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDCE is at 2.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for PDC Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.50, which is $18.77 above the current price. PDCE currently public float of 92.13M and currently shorts hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDCE was 949.26K shares.

PDCE’s Market Performance

PDCE stocks went up by 6.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.71% and a quarterly performance of 37.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for PDC Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.63% for PDCE stocks with a simple moving average of 14.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PDCE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PDCE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $74 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to PDCE, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

PDCE Trading at 15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.50. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw 55.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $73.28 back on Nov 01. After this action, BROOKMAN BARTON R JR now owns 380,201 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $146,570 using the latest closing price.

Meyers R Scott, the SVP, CFO of PDC Energy Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $73.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Meyers R Scott is holding 112,128 shares at $73,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.11 for the present operating margin

+57.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDC Energy Inc. stands at +20.42. Equity return is now at value 42.70, with 20.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.