Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) went up by 13.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.13. The company’s stock price has collected 31.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIND is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LIND currently public float of 34.03M and currently shorts hold a 20.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIND was 322.34K shares.

LIND’s Market Performance

LIND stocks went up by 31.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.69% and a quarterly performance of 24.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.29% for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.67% for LIND stocks with a simple moving average of -9.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIND

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIND reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LIND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

LIND Trading at 28.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares surge +45.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND rose by +31.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. saw -32.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from FAHEY JOHN M JR, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $7.55 back on Sep 01. After this action, FAHEY JOHN M JR now owns 104,831 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., valued at $22,650 using the latest closing price.

Smith, Jr. Thomas S., the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Smith, Jr. Thomas S. is holding 93,462 shares at $753,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.66 for the present operating margin

-11.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stands at -81.03. Equity return is now at value 127.60, with -15.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.