Home  »  Trending   »  Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Lindblad ...

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) went up by 13.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.13. The company’s stock price has collected 31.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIND is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

LIND currently public float of 34.03M and currently shorts hold a 20.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIND was 322.34K shares.

LIND’s Market Performance

LIND stocks went up by 31.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.69% and a quarterly performance of 24.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.29% for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.67% for LIND stocks with a simple moving average of -9.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIND

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIND reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LIND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

LIND Trading at 28.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares surge +45.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND rose by +31.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. saw -32.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from FAHEY JOHN M JR, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $7.55 back on Sep 01. After this action, FAHEY JOHN M JR now owns 104,831 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., valued at $22,650 using the latest closing price.

Smith, Jr. Thomas S., the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Smith, Jr. Thomas S. is holding 93,462 shares at $753,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -74.66 for the present operating margin
  • -11.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stands at -81.03. Equity return is now at value 127.60, with -15.10 for asset returns.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]