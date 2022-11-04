NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) went up by 37.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.44. The company’s stock price has collected 26.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/21 that NerdWallet Stock Rose 57% in Its Debut. Arhaus Fell.

Is It Worth Investing in NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ :NRDS) Right Now?

NRDS currently public float of 41.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRDS was 236.62K shares.

NRDS’s Market Performance

NRDS stocks went up by 26.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.82% and a quarterly performance of 44.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.94% for NerdWallet Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.46% for NRDS stocks with a simple moving average of 27.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDS

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRDS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for NRDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to NRDS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

NRDS Trading at 29.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares surge +32.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDS rose by +26.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, NerdWallet Inc. saw -12.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDS starting from Yuann Kevin, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $11.28 back on Oct 11. After this action, Yuann Kevin now owns 211,703 shares of NerdWallet Inc., valued at $16,920 using the latest closing price.

Yuann Kevin, the Chief Business Officer of NerdWallet Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $11.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Yuann Kevin is holding 213,203 shares at $16,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.27 for the present operating margin

+88.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for NerdWallet Inc. stands at -11.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.