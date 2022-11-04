MBIA Inc. (MBI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) went up by 15.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s stock price has collected 10.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/21 that Palantir, NRG Energy, Berkshire Hathaway: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in MBIA Inc. (NYSE :MBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBI is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MBIA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50, which is $3.99 above the current price. MBI currently public float of 47.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBI was 276.52K shares.

MBI’s Market Performance

MBI stocks went up by 10.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.52% and a quarterly performance of 5.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for MBIA Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.27% for MBI stocks with a simple moving average of -9.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MBI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MBI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $7 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2018.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBI reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MBI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 25th, 2016.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to MBI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

MBI Trading at 7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +21.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBI rose by +10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, MBIA Inc. saw -27.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBI starting from GILBERT STEVEN J, who sale 85,141 shares at the price of $15.58 back on Apr 04. After this action, GILBERT STEVEN J now owns 48,463 shares of MBIA Inc., valued at $1,326,497 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-184.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MBIA Inc. stands at -279.87. Equity return is now at value 86.20, with -8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.