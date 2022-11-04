Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) went up by 17.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.50. The company’s stock price has collected 26.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ :WETG) Right Now?

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 155.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for WeTrade Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WETG currently public float of 62.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WETG was 1.29M shares.

WETG’s Market Performance

WETG stocks went up by 26.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.78% and a quarterly performance of -93.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.73% for WeTrade Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.29% for WETG stocks with a simple moving average of -71.82% for the last 200 days.

WETG Trading at 18.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares surge +20.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETG rose by +26.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1475. In addition, WeTrade Group Inc. saw -65.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WETG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.68 for the present operating margin

+81.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for WeTrade Group Inc. stands at +35.99. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.