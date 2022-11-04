Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) went down by -11.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected -20.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ :DCFC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Tritium DCFC Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $8.49 above the current price. DCFC currently public float of 81.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCFC was 688.17K shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC stocks went down by -20.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.40% and a quarterly performance of -75.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.25% for Tritium DCFC Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.96% for DCFC stocks with a simple moving average of -76.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

DCFC Trading at -61.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares sank -41.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -20.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2687. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -83.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.