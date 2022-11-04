Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) went down by -16.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.36. The company’s stock price has collected -19.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ :QLYS) Right Now?

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLYS is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Qualys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $144.47, which is $37.87 above the current price. QLYS currently public float of 34.70M and currently shorts hold a 6.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLYS was 401.37K shares.

QLYS’s Market Performance

QLYS stocks went down by -19.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.83% and a quarterly performance of -12.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Qualys Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.03% for QLYS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QLYS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for QLYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QLYS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $185 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QLYS reach a price target of $168. The rating they have provided for QLYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to QLYS, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

QLYS Trading at -21.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -21.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLYS fell by -19.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.87. In addition, Qualys Inc. saw -18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLYS starting from Thakar Sumedh S, who sale 5,576 shares at the price of $127.98 back on Oct 14. After this action, Thakar Sumedh S now owns 148,384 shares of Qualys Inc., valued at $713,617 using the latest closing price.

Thakar Sumedh S, the CEO & President of Qualys Inc., sale 5,576 shares at $155.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Thakar Sumedh S is holding 149,660 shares at $869,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.47 for the present operating margin

+78.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualys Inc. stands at +17.19. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.