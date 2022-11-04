Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) went down by -27.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.34. The company’s stock price has collected -26.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/22/22 that World Water Day raises alarm for groundwater and ‘forever chemicals’ — how to invest

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ :ERII) Right Now?

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 90.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERII is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Energy Recovery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $9.21 above the current price. ERII currently public float of 50.12M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERII was 416.26K shares.

ERII’s Market Performance

ERII stocks went down by -26.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.64% and a quarterly performance of -20.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for Energy Recovery Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.56% for ERII stocks with a simple moving average of -11.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERII

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to ERII, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ERII Trading at -22.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -17.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERII fell by -26.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.83. In addition, Energy Recovery Inc. saw -14.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERII starting from Foda Sherif, who sale 15,879 shares at the price of $25.50 back on Sep 14. After this action, Foda Sherif now owns 9,619 shares of Energy Recovery Inc., valued at $404,914 using the latest closing price.

MAO ROBERT YU LANG, the President and CEO of Energy Recovery Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $22.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that MAO ROBERT YU LANG is holding 0 shares at $44,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.31 for the present operating margin

+68.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Recovery Inc. stands at +13.73. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.62.