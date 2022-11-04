Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went down by -3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s stock price has collected -23.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MARA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 5.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.14, which is $8.22 above the current price. MARA currently public float of 108.01M and currently shorts hold a 29.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARA was 16.75M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA stocks went down by -23.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.15% and a quarterly performance of -25.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.34% for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.21% for MARA stocks with a simple moving average of -33.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MARA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to MARA, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

MARA Trading at -10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -19.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA fell by -23.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.84. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw -68.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from DENUCCIO KEVIN A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $13.72 back on Aug 23. After this action, DENUCCIO KEVIN A now owns 105,000 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $68,600 using the latest closing price.

DENUCCIO KEVIN A, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., purchase 15,424 shares at $9.63 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that DENUCCIO KEVIN A is holding 99,999 shares at $148,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.91 for the present operating margin

-31.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -24.04. Equity return is now at value -31.00, with -16.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 49.89.