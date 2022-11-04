Is Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) a Keeper?

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) went up by 5.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.13. The company’s stock price has collected -1.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE :SKLZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Skillz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.45, which is $0.81 above the current price. SKLZ currently public float of 280.21M and currently shorts hold a 14.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKLZ was 7.77M shares.

SKLZ’s Market Performance

SKLZ stocks went down by -1.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.82% and a quarterly performance of -39.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.38% for Skillz Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.10% for SKLZ stocks with a simple moving average of -51.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKLZ reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for SKLZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SKLZ, setting the target price at $2.10 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

SKLZ Trading at -10.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9955. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw -86.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Mbugua Stanley, who sale 10,620 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Sep 28. After this action, Mbugua Stanley now owns 29,290 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $11,310 using the latest closing price.

SLOAN HARRY, the Director of Skillz Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $2.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that SLOAN HARRY is holding 291,423 shares at $227,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -28.30 for asset returns.