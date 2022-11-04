Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) a Keeper?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) went down by -13.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s stock price has collected -10.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ABEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABEO is at 1.19.

The average price from analysts is $15.67, which is $11.8 above the current price. ABEO currently public float of 7.03M and currently shorts hold a 8.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABEO was 389.93K shares.

ABEO’s Market Performance

ABEO stocks went down by -10.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.56% and a quarterly performance of -7.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.50% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.39% for ABEO stocks with a simple moving average of -23.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABEO reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ABEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABEO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

ABEO Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.37%, as shares surge +9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO fell by -10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. saw -54.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from Alvino Mark, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Jun 15. After this action, Alvino Mark now owns 27,181 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,098 using the latest closing price.

Alvino Mark, the Director of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Alvino Mark is holding 47,181 shares at $5,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

Equity return is now at value -189.60, with -116.00 for asset returns.