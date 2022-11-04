Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) went down by -8.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.08. The company’s stock price has collected 4.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE :KRP) Right Now?

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRP is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.67, which is $6.0 above the current price. KRP currently public float of 42.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRP was 259.87K shares.

KRP’s Market Performance

KRP stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.21% and a quarterly performance of 11.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.36% for KRP stocks with a simple moving average of 5.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRP reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for KRP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to KRP, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

KRP Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRP fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.62. In addition, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP saw 43.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRP starting from Rhynsburger Blayne, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $17.73 back on Sep 15. After this action, Rhynsburger Blayne now owns 46,616 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, valued at $44,325 using the latest closing price.

Wynne Mitch S., the Director of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, sale 13,599 shares at $17.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Wynne Mitch S. is holding 188,090 shares at $231,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.62 for the present operating margin

+73.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP stands at +18.98. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.