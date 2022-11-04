Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s stock price has collected -8.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/22 that Datadog Stock Is Surging. The Company ‘Is at Full Power.’

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4167.22 x from its present earnings ratio.

DDOG currently public float of 262.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.31M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went down by -8.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.13% and a quarterly performance of -33.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for Datadog Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.81% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of -33.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $85 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to DDOG, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at -17.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.33. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -57.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from De Madre Armelle, who sale 1,875 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Oct 03. After this action, De Madre Armelle now owns 65,158 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $168,750 using the latest closing price.

Blitzer Adam, the Chief Operating Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 6,861 shares at $91.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Blitzer Adam is holding 173,019 shares at $625,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.86 for the present operating margin

+77.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.02. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.