Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) went up by 10.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.69. The company’s stock price has collected 13.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/20 that Aurora Cannabis Wants More Capital. Its Stock Is Plunging.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ :ACB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACB is at 2.95.

ACB currently public float of 283.48M and currently shorts hold a 11.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACB was 11.69M shares.

ACB’s Market Performance

ACB stocks went up by 13.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.29% and a quarterly performance of -8.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.80% for Aurora Cannabis Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.15% for ACB stocks with a simple moving average of -42.21% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB rose by +13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1705. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -74.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Equity return is now at value -119.90, with -89.20 for asset returns.