Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) went up by 242.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.00. The company’s stock price has collected 341.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :HUDI) Right Now?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 739.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HUDI currently public float of 3.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUDI was 65.51K shares.

HUDI’s Market Performance

HUDI stocks went up by 341.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 257.77% and a quarterly performance of 513.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 359.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 104.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 45.57% for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 256.41% for HUDI stocks with a simple moving average of 363.04% for the last 200 days.

HUDI Trading at 305.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 55.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 45.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 104.17%, as shares surge +274.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +496.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUDI rose by +341.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +493.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.54. In addition, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. saw 230.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +3.67 for the present operating margin
  • +16.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stands at +3.60. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

