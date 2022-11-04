Here’s Our Rant About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) went up by 9.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.46. The company’s stock price has collected 19.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE :TKC) Right Now?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TKC is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.35, which is -$1.17 below the current price. TKC currently public float of 478.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKC was 527.08K shares.

TKC’s Market Performance

TKC stocks went up by 19.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.37% and a quarterly performance of 67.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.45% for TKC stocks with a simple moving average of 25.72% for the last 200 days.

TKC Trading at 26.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +33.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKC rose by +19.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. saw 10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.68 for the present operating margin

+30.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stands at +14.01. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.48. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), the company’s capital structure generated 163.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.98. Total debt to assets is 51.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.