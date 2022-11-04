Here’s Our Rant About Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) went up by 6.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 29.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :RVPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVPH is at -0.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $4.98 above the current price. RVPH currently public float of 14.95M and currently shorts hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVPH was 1.63M shares.

RVPH’s Market Performance

RVPH stocks went up by 29.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 127.14% and a quarterly performance of 600.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.98% for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.81% for RVPH stocks with a simple moving average of 145.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

RVPH Trading at 72.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.33%, as shares surge +95.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +186.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH rose by +29.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 56.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVPH starting from Narayan Prabhu, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Sep 30. After this action, Narayan Prabhu now owns 100,000 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $83,000 using the latest closing price.

Narayan Prabhu, the Chief Financial Officer of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Narayan Prabhu is holding 50,000 shares at $60,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

Equity return is now at value -75.90, with -67.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.39.