Here’s How Your Trade Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) Aggressively Right Now

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) went down by -23.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.01. The company’s stock price has collected -28.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ :OIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIG is at 1.31.

OIG currently public float of 97.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIG was 1.13M shares.

OIG’s Market Performance

OIG stocks went down by -28.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.38% and a quarterly performance of -61.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.45% for Orbital Energy Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.29% for OIG stocks with a simple moving average of -71.82% for the last 200 days.

OIG Trading at -47.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares sank -37.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIG fell by -28.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3980. In addition, Orbital Energy Group Inc. saw -86.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.84 for the present operating margin

-2.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stands at -60.14. Equity return is now at value -138.90, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.