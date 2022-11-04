Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) went down by -9.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.49. The company’s stock price has collected -15.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE :GKOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GKOS is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Glaukos Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.56, which is $13.36 above the current price. GKOS currently public float of 45.71M and currently shorts hold a 9.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GKOS was 529.65K shares.

GKOS’s Market Performance

GKOS stocks went down by -15.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.18% and a quarterly performance of -8.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.19% for Glaukos Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.73% for GKOS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GKOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GKOS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for GKOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GKOS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $69 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GKOS reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for GKOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to GKOS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

GKOS Trading at -10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GKOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GKOS fell by -15.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.24. In addition, Glaukos Corporation saw 8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GKOS starting from Kliman Gilbert H, who sale 3,362 shares at the price of $53.01 back on Aug 05. After this action, Kliman Gilbert H now owns 0 shares of Glaukos Corporation, valued at $178,229 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GKOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.98 for the present operating margin

+76.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glaukos Corporation stands at -16.87. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.