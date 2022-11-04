First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went up by 5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.75. The company’s stock price has collected 20.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 179.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.23.

The average price from analysts is $164.16, which is -$7.48 below the current price. FSLR currently public float of 101.04M and currently shorts hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSLR was 3.17M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stocks went up by 20.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.19% and a quarterly performance of 54.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for First Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.66% for FSLR stocks with a simple moving average of 74.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $162 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to FSLR, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on September 29th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 20.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +19.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +20.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.93. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 80.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from KENNEDY R CRAIG, who sale 600 shares at the price of $125.68 back on Oct 17. After this action, KENNEDY R CRAIG now owns 18,888 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $75,408 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY R CRAIG, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 600 shares at $134.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that KENNEDY R CRAIG is holding 19,185 shares at $80,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.74 for the present operating margin

+24.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at +16.03. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.