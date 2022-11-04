Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Just Got Our Attention

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.22. The company’s stock price has collected 8.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/26/22 that Faraday Future Secures Financing, Strikes Deal With Shareholder

Is It Worth Investing in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. FFIE currently public float of 183.43M and currently shorts hold a 23.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIE was 24.95M shares.

FFIE’s Market Performance

FFIE stocks went up by 8.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.58% and a quarterly performance of -79.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.22% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.81% for FFIE stocks with a simple moving average of -81.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIE

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FFIE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FFIE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

FFIE Trading at -31.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares sank -21.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5425. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. saw -89.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

Equity return is now at value -140.10, with -84.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.