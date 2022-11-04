Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) went up by 9.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected -23.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :DUO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $191.32. DUO currently public float of 3.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DUO was 475.80K shares.

DUO’s Market Performance

DUO stocks went down by -23.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.29% and a quarterly performance of -56.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.66% for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.26% for DUO stocks with a simple moving average of -62.76% for the last 200 days.

DUO Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.07%, as shares surge +23.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO fell by -38.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0534. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw -84.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.58 for the present operating margin

+11.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stands at -124.28. Equity return is now at value -175.50, with -47.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.