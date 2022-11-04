Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.91. The company’s stock price has collected 4.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE :CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVE is at 2.34.

CVE currently public float of 1.37B and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVE was 8.31M shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE stocks went up by 4.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.44% and a quarterly performance of 27.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Cenovus Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.68% for CVE stocks with a simple moving average of 17.03% for the last 200 days.

CVE Trading at 15.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.73. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw 70.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.55 for the present operating margin

+12.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +1.27. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.