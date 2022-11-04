Can Merus N.V. (MRUS) Remain Competitive?

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) went down by -25.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.09. The company’s stock price has collected -27.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ :MRUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRUS is at 0.93.

The average price from analysts is $41.10, which is $27.02 above the current price. MRUS currently public float of 42.13M and currently shorts hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRUS was 266.62K shares.

MRUS’s Market Performance

MRUS stocks went down by -27.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.65% and a quarterly performance of -47.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.82% for Merus N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.71% for MRUS stocks with a simple moving average of -34.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRUS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MRUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRUS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRUS reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for MRUS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MRUS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

MRUS Trading at -29.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.19%, as shares sank -27.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRUS fell by -27.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.15. In addition, Merus N.V. saw -51.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRUS starting from Lundberg Sven Ante, who purchase 14,706 shares at the price of $14.38 back on Nov 03. After this action, Lundberg Sven Ante now owns 40,576 shares of Merus N.V., valued at $211,431 using the latest closing price.

Shuman Harry, the VP Controller, PAO of Merus N.V., sale 165 shares at $24.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Shuman Harry is holding 1,760 shares at $4,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRUS

Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -12.90 for asset returns.