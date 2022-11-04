Can Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Remain Competitive?

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s stock price has collected -3.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Andrea Orcel Wins Case Against Santander

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE :SAN) Right Now?

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAN is at 1.10.

The average price from analysts is $3.96, which is $1.46 above the current price. SAN currently public float of 16.77B and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAN was 5.35M shares.

SAN’s Market Performance

SAN stocks went down by -3.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 0.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Banco Santander S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.88% for SAN stocks with a simple moving average of -13.69% for the last 200 days.

SAN Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. saw -23.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.