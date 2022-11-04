Cameco Corporation (CCJ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected -3.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 107.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.91.

CCJ currently public float of 397.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 7.42M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went down by -3.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.96% and a quarterly performance of -10.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.39% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of -6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.73. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.