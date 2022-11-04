Buy or Sell TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went down by -15.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price has collected -14.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :TTMI) Right Now?

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTMI is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for TTM Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.95, which is $6.82 above the current price. TTMI currently public float of 95.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTMI was 653.54K shares.

TTMI’s Market Performance

TTMI stocks went down by -14.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.48% and a quarterly performance of -24.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for TTM Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.41% for TTMI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TTMI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTMI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTMI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TTMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

TTMI Trading at -12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI fell by -14.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.13. In addition, TTM Technologies Inc. saw -14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from Weber Daniel J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.36 back on Aug 08. After this action, Weber Daniel J now owns 84,736 shares of TTM Technologies Inc., valued at $163,594 using the latest closing price.

Hardwick William Kent, the SVP Global Sales and EMS of TTM Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Hardwick William Kent is holding 82,889 shares at $81,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+14.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTM Technologies Inc. stands at +2.42. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.