Buy or Sell Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) went up by 7.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $316.39. The company’s stock price has collected 6.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/01/22 that Buy This Hydrogen Producer Stock. It Can Benefit From a Push Into Clean Energy.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE :APD) Right Now?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APD is at 0.81.

APD currently public float of 220.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APD was 981.76K shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD stocks went up by 6.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.74% and a quarterly performance of 0.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.25% for APD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $300 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APD reach a price target of $295. The rating they have provided for APD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to APD, setting the target price at $321 in the report published on August 15th of the current year.

APD Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.94. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. saw -13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Major Sean D, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $288.96 back on Dec 03. After this action, Major Sean D now owns 13,343 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., valued at $1,733,760 using the latest closing price.

Smith Wayne Thomas, the Director of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., purchase 1,679 shares at $297.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Smith Wayne Thomas is holding 3,316 shares at $499,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.