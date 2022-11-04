Bruker Corporation (BRKR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) went up by 5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.22. The company’s stock price has collected 4.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ :BRKR) Right Now?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRKR is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Bruker Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.50, which is $10.58 above the current price. BRKR currently public float of 99.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRKR was 750.12K shares.

BRKR’s Market Performance

BRKR stocks went up by 4.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.52% and a quarterly performance of 2.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for Bruker Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.49% for BRKR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BRKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $70 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRKR reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for BRKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BRKR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

BRKR Trading at 14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +11.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKR rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.43. In addition, Bruker Corporation saw -23.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKR starting from LAUKIEN FRANK H, who purchase 1,710 shares at the price of $57.64 back on May 11. After this action, LAUKIEN FRANK H now owns 38,476,233 shares of Bruker Corporation, valued at $98,559 using the latest closing price.

LAUKIEN FRANK H, the CEO, President of Bruker Corporation, sale 26,790 shares at $68.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that LAUKIEN FRANK H is holding 38,474,523 shares at $1,835,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.71 for the present operating margin

+50.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruker Corporation stands at +11.46. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.